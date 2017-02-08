AT&T waives overage charges for tornado victims

In a statement, AT&T says "We know that whether you’ve evacuated to a safer place or are trying to stay connected to loved ones, you’re probably using your phone more and we want to help." (Source: FOX 8 graphic)

Tornado victims who are AT&T customers don't need to worry about some overage charges.

AT&T announced Feb. 8 it's waiving overage charges for people in areas impacted by the Feb. 7 tornado outbreak.

In a statement, the company says "We know that whether you've evacuated to a safer place or are trying to stay connected to loved ones, you're probably using your phone more and we want to help."

Here are the details:

• Talk, text and data usage from Feb. 7 to 9 will not result in overage charges for post-paid customers in affected areas.

• For AT&T GoPhone customers in affected areas, we'll extend their payment date for voice and text service from Feb. 7 through Feb. 9.

• Qualifying power accessories sold at AT&T company stores in affected areas will be available for 25% off.

If you notice overage charges from Feb. 7-Feb. 9 on a bill, they will be credited on the following bill.

AT&T customers with questions about their home internet, voice or TV service can contact us at 1.800.288.2020.

