Blood donors needed after tornado outbreak

The Blood Center is asking all eligible donors to come in and donate after Tuesday's tornado outbreak.

"With the loss of collections arising from the severe weather events yesterday, the time to donate is now to insure we have adequate inventory levels on hand to meet an unexpected disaster," said Billy Weales, President and CEO of The Blood Center.

The Blood Center says it needs to maintain a three or more day supply of blood and blood components to prepare for hospital emergencies.

"We need donors of all blood types, but especially O donors as well as plasma and platelet donations. Medical procedures don't stop due to the weather and patients needing blood transfusions rely on donors to maintain a healthy blood supply," said Paul Adams, Public Relations Manager for The Blood Center.

The organization says while 60% of the population is eligible to give blood, less than 5% does it. The Blood Center says just one pint of blood can help save up to three lives.

If you'd like to donate you can call (800) 86-BLOOD to find one of the center's 12 fixed donation sites.

Below is a list of additional blood donation sites available over the next few days:

02/09/2017 (12-6 PM)

Winn-Dixie

401 N. Carrollton

New Orleans, LA 70119

02/10/2017 (7 AM - 08:30 PM)

Harrah's New Orleans

512 S. Peters

New Orleans, LA 70130

02/11/2017 (10 AM - 03:30 PM)

Baskin-Robbins with LifeSongs Radio

3600 Williams Blvd

Kenner, LA 70065

02/12/2017 8:30 AM - 12:30 PM

K of C 8615 St Cletus

3600 Claire Avenue

Gretna, LA 70053

02/13/2017 10 AM - 4 PM

Tulane University School of Public Health and Tropical Medicine

1st Floor

1440 Canal St.

New Orleans, LA 70119

02/14/2017 8 AM - 1:30 PM

Riverside Academy (Official Site)

332 Railroad Avenue

Reserve, LA 70084

02/14 & 15 (10 AM - 5 PM)

Norco Manufacturing Complex

Bloodmobile at Firehouse

15536 River Road

Norco, LA 70079

02/15/2017 (10 AM - 3 PM)

Freeport-McMoRan Center

1615 Poydras

3rd Floor training room

New Orleans, LA 70112

02/16/2017 7:30 AM - 2 PM

Riverdale High School (Jefferson Parish, Louisiana)

240 Riverdale Dr.

Metairie, LA 70121

02/16/2017 10 AM - 3 PM

Charity School of Nursing

450 S. Claiborne

New Orleans, LA 70112

02/16/2017 11 AM - 5 PM

West Jefferson Medical Center Auditorium

1101 Medical Center Blvd

Marrero, LA 70072

