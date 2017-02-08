Zurik: 'Sea Lords' hook a congressional reformer

The federal government allows a group of select people to sit at home, essentially do nothing and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars off a government resource. A Louisiana congressman says it's time to end this welfare system in the Gulf. Here's part one of our new investigative series, “Hooked Up”.more>>
The federal government allows a group of select people to sit at home, essentially do nothing and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars off a government resource. A Louisiana congressman says it's time to end this welfare system in the Gulf. Here's part one of our new investigative series, “Hooked Up”.more>>
What do you have the right to see, as a citizen of this country? if a vote takes place that essentially gives away a public resource for nothing, should you see who votes yes and who votes no? We continue our look at a program that has made a select group of fisherman millionaires - Hooked Up.more>>
What do you have the right to see, as a citizen of this country? if a vote takes place that essentially gives away a public resource for nothing, should you see who votes yes and who votes no? We continue our look at a program that has made a select group of fisherman millionaires - Hooked Up.more>>
The federal program that has made a select group of Gulf Coast fishermen millionaires has left a lot of Louisiana fishermen out of the money. Lee Zurik explains, with this latest installment of our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
The federal program that has made a select group of Gulf Coast fishermen millionaires has left a lot of Louisiana fishermen out of the money. Lee Zurik explains, with this latest installment of our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
Originally broadcast Feb. 8, 2017 on FOX 8's Morning Editionmore>>
Originally broadcast Feb. 8, 2017 on FOX 8's Morning Editionmore>>
For most of the year, federal waters - waters owned by taxpayers - are off limits for fisherman looking to catch red snapper. Recreational and charter fisherman across the Gulf Coast feel commercial fishermen have an unfair allotment of a public resource, as we explore in our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
For most of the year, federal waters - waters owned by taxpayers - are off limits for fisherman looking to catch red snapper. Recreational and charter fisherman across the Gulf Coast feel commercial fishermen have an unfair allotment of a public resource, as we explore in our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
A Lee Zurik investigation of quotas, snapper barons and federal waste.more>>
A Lee Zurik investigation of quotas, snapper barons and federal waste.more>>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.more>>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.more>>
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.more>>
Police arrested a Houma woman for allegedly plotting to hire a hitman to kill her husband.more>>
The driver who survived a deadly, two-car crash in Loxley on Monday, should not have been behind the wheel. He should have been behind bars.more>>
The driver who survived a deadly, two-car crash in Loxley on Monday, should not have been behind the wheel. He should have been behind bars.more>>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.more>>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.more>>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.more>>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.more>>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.more>>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.more>>