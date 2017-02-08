Tulane men handed eighth-straight loss by Houston

In search of their first win in almost a month, Tulane held Houston to just seven points in the first seven minutes of Wednesday night's contest and held a 13-7 lead, but the lead and chance at a win quickly evaporated en route to a 91-62 dismantling.

The Green Wave fell to 4-19 overall with just one conference win to cling to despite five players in double digits. The Cougars were led by Damyean Dotson's 32 points on 12-of-16 shooting from the field.

Mike Dunleavy, Sr.'s team has the weekend off before traveling to Southern Methodist University on February 15th.

