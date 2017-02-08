Pelicans throttled by Jazz at home

Anthony Davis was presented with his All-Star Game jersey before Wednesday's matchup against the Utah Jazz as the Pelicans looked to get a win at home before a two-week hiatus from the Smoothie King Center. The visiting Jazz had other ideas as they jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and pulled away in the second half en route to a 127-94 win.

Davis was limited to just 12 points in 30 minutes of action while Terrence Jones led New Orleans with 21 points on 9-of-16 shooting from the field. Meanwhile, Utah shot 54.5% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range.

Alvin Gentry's team falls to 20-32 overall with a 14-14 record at home. With a four-game road trip looming, followed by the All-Star Game break, New Orleans won't play host to a Pels game until Thursday, February 23rd against the Houston Rockets.

