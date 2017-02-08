Armed robbery suspect arrested in incident on Lake Forest Boulevard

On Tuesday, February 7, 2017, NOPD Seventh District officers arrested Quindon Dunn in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on August 27, 2016 at the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Farwood Drive.



During the course of investigation, detectives say they were able to develop Dunn as the perpetrator in this incident.



On Feb. 7, Seventh District officers observed Dunn seated inside of a vehicle in the 8000 block of Dwyer Road. When officers attempted to conduct a stop on the vehicle, they say Dunn exited the vehicle and attempted to conceal his person inside of a residence. After responding officers surrounded the residence, Dunn surrendered to officers. Detectives say a subsequent search warrant of the residence recovered one firearm, along with replica firearms, magazines and other firearms-related items.



Dunn was booked into Central Lockup on a charge of armed robbery.



Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Seventh District detectives at 504-658-6070.

