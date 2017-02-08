Outpouring of support comes for mother & infant tornado victims

A Chalmette mother who clung to her infant daughter when the New Orleans East tornado hit Tuesday said she's stunned by the outpouring of support she's received.

Amanda Stockfelt said she had to bring her 8-week-old daughter to work Tuesday in New Orleans East. When the weather started to turn, she strapped her daughter Autumn into her car seat and hid under a desk and held on tight.

The tornado tore the trailer into pieces and lifted Stockfelt and the baby into the air. Neither Stockfelt nor the baby suffered serious injuries.

"I didn't expect anything, something bad happened. But something bad happens to everybody. Why would people care? But they do. They really do - especially New Orleans" said Stockfelt.



Stockfelt praised car seat maker Graco for helping to protect her baby.

Graco heard about the story and has since donated to Stockfelt's Go Fund Me Page to help her replace her car. The company also plans to send her a a care package.



Stockfelt's story has also gone viral and donations are pouring in from around the country to help the young family.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.