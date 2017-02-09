Woman robbed at gunpoint near Tulane University

A woman was robbed at gunpoint Uptown in the Carrollton neighborhood near Tulane University, according to a report from Tulane University police.

Around 1:30 a.m. the victim, a 21-year-old woman described as a “Tulane affiliate,” was walking near the intersection of Zimpel and Lowerline streets when she was approached from behind.

The man placed his hand on the victim’s shoulder and put a gun in her back.

When she turned around, the victim saw a gun.

The man said “gimme that” and snatched an iPhone from the victim’s hand.

At that point, the victim saw a second man standing nearby acting as a lookout.

Both then fled the scene, down Zimpel Street toward Pine Street.

The suspects are described as black men, both 18-20 years old. One suspect was described as 5 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build.

Both suspects were wearing all black clothing.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.