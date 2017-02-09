Your Weather Authority: Cool and dry Thursday ahead

A cold front pushed through overnight and northerly winds followed, bringing cooler and drier conditions to the area.

Plan for plenty of sunshine and afternoon temperatures only in the low 60s.

Friday, temperatures will climb back toward the 70-degree mark, making for a gorgeous end to the week.

Return flow will send temperatures into the mid to upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday with no rain expected.

While there is some uncertainty regarding the timing of the next storm system, the middle of next week could see some showers and storms.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.