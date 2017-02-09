Happening Today: Many face insurance questions after tornado outbreak

As tornado victims wake up this morning, many face questions, what to do next in the aftermath of Tuesday’s EF3 tornado in New Orleans East.

The City of New Orleans said 300 structures were severely damaged and over 3,000 suffered some level of damage from the tornadoes.

Louisiana Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon said it is important for homeowners to call their insurance companies as soon as possible if they haven't already done so.

Donelon stressed the sooner homeowners call, the faster assistance will come.

We also met homeowners who say they were advised to bring some debris to the curb but leave most of the damage intact until their insurance agent could take photographs of the property.

"Some folks will ask 'will water damage to my contents be covered because rain came with this horrific wind,' and the answer is yes,” Donelon said. “That is not a flood event, although it's water, it is covered by your standard homeowners' policy or even commercial business policy."

Homeowners are advised to take pictures of any damage and save any receipts.

A list of answers to frequently asked questions can be found at the Louisiana Department of Insurance website.

