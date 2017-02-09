Sheriff: Body found in water under I-55 identified as Kerry Keating

St. John the Baptist Sheriff Mike Tregre confirmed a body found in the water under Interstate 55 several weeks ago is Kerry Keating.

There were no signs of trauma on Keating’s body when he was found.

Keating was last heard from November 26 in a phone call to his nephew saying someone was chasing him and he needed help, according to our partners at NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune.

Keating’s truck was later found along I-55.

