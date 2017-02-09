NOPD: Thief asks for a dollar, takes the whole wallet instead - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD: Thief asks for a dollar, takes the whole wallet instead

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

A generous woman had her wallet snatched when she offered money to a man who asked for $1.

According to initial police reports, the incident happened just before 2 p.m. in the 7000 block of Crowder Boulevard.

The victim, a 56-year-old woman, told police the suspect approached her and asked for $1.

The woman pulled a dollar from her wallet and then asked the man: “what are you going to do to earn this dollar?”

The man then told her: I’m going to show you what I’m going to do.”

He then snatched her wallet and fled the scene.

