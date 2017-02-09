Houma man thrown from a vehicle, killed during domestic dispute - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Houma man thrown from a vehicle, killed during domestic dispute

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
(Source: Houma PD) (Source: Houma PD)
HOUMA, LA (WVUE) -

A Houma man was killed after he was thrown from a moving vehicle during a domestic dispute, according to initial Houma Police Department reports.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, Houma police responded to a call from the 100 block of Roselawn Avenue reporting an accident involving a pedestrian. When they arrived, officers found a man, later identified as Donald Jones Jr, 42, of Marmande Street, injured and lying in the street.

Investigators found the driver of the suspected vehicle, Flora Kenny, 35, of Acklen Street, in a light-colored SUV. Jones and Kenny were in a relationship. Before the accident, they got into a fight. At some point, Jones and Kenny got out of the vehicle on Roselawn near Main Street, where the domestic disturbance continued.

Police said Kenney then got back into the vehicle and tried to get away from Jones. At this point, witnesses told police that Jones jumped on the outside running board of the driver’s side of the vehicle and the couple began fighting for the wheel. As the fight continued, the vehicle left the road, hitting two mailboxes and telephone pole. At that point, Jones was ejected off the side of the vehicle into the road.

Jones was taken to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

A blood alcohol test was performed on Kenny and police are awaiting the results.

At this point, Kenny has not been arrested and is not in police custody.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Houma Police Department or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or by texting "GIVEATIP" plus your message to 274637.

