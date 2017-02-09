City Council considers resolution to oppose Trump's immigration - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

City Council considers resolution to oppose Trump's immigration order

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

The New Orleans City Council Thursday will consider a resolution today opposing President Donald Trump's executive order on immigration.

City leaders say New Orleans is not a sanctuary city.

But New Orleans police officers aren't supposed to question immigration status under the federal consent decree.

After Trump's order, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said the city follows federal laws and will continue to arrest and convict violent criminals regardless of their immigration status.

