NOPD confiscates weapons, drugs from trio in Algiers

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department took three guns off of the street and arrested three individuals for illegal carrying of firearms and possession of narcotics.

Police say on Monday, officers on a walking beat in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive discovered a group of seven individuals engaged in illegal gambling activity.

Officers approached the group and noticed an extended firearm magazine sticking out from one of the individual’s waistband. The officers then engaged the individuals and were able to handcuff them without incident.

During an investigation, officers found and confiscated illegal narcotics and three firearms including a Glock 23 that was stolen from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Glock 22 and a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson.

Officers then arrested 21-year-old Devin Lacrosse, 22-year-old Arthur Stevenson, and 24-year-old Tyrone Howard.

