NOPD confiscates weapons, drugs from trio in Algiers - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD confiscates weapons, drugs from trio in Algiers

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: NOPD Source: NOPD
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Officers with the New Orleans Police Department took three guns off of the street and arrested three individuals for illegal carrying of firearms and possession of narcotics.

Police say on Monday, officers on a walking beat in the 3300 block of Garden Oaks Drive discovered a group of seven individuals engaged in illegal gambling activity.

Officers approached the group and noticed an extended firearm magazine sticking out from one of the individual’s waistband.  The officers then engaged the individuals and were able to handcuff them without incident.

During an investigation, officers found and confiscated illegal narcotics and three firearms including a Glock 23 that was stolen from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, a Glock 22 and a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson. 

Officers then arrested 21-year-old Devin Lacrosse, 22-year-old Arthur Stevenson, and 24-year-old Tyrone Howard.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Nicondra: Nice, but warm Mother's Day

    Nicondra: Nice, but warm Mother's Day

    FOX 8 graphicFOX 8 graphic

    Mother's Day will be just as nice with sunny skies and warm and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 80's.

    more>>

    Mother's Day will be just as nice with sunny skies and warm and dry conditions. Highs will climb into the lower to mid 80's.

    more>>

  • Cyclist shot while riding with group in New Orleans East

    Cyclist shot while riding with group in New Orleans East

    Source: Reid CaseSource: Reid Case

    New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a bicyclist injured. 

    more>>

    New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a bicyclist injured. 

    more>>

  • Saints welcome rookies with rookie minicamp

    Saints welcome rookies with rookie minicamp

    (Michael DeMocker, Nola.com / The Times-Picayune)(Michael DeMocker, Nola.com / The Times-Picayune)

    It's the official welcome to the NFL for Saints rookies. 

    more>>

    It's the official welcome to the NFL for Saints rookies. 

    more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly