Laplace teen stabbed to death; suspect in custody

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Leslie Hollingsworth, 40 (Source: St. John Parish Sheriff's Office)
LAPLACE, LA (WVUE) -

A New Orleans man is behind bars for the stabbing death of a Laplace teenager, according to the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office.

Leslie Hollingsworth, 40, was arrested Thursday for the stabbing death of 19-year-old Alton Robinson. 

It happened in the Feb. 8 in the 4300 block of Hebert Drive around 4:15 p.m.

Police say the killing was drug related and stemmed from a dispute over an ounce of marijuana. 

Officers arrived at the scene and found Robinson with a stab wound to his neck. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Hollingsworth also suffered stab wounds. He was taken to the hospital and released. 

Upon his release, he was arrested and booked for second degree murder. 

His bond was set at $500,000.

