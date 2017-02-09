Zurik: Sea lords and the secret votes that made them rich

The federal government allows a group of select people to sit at home, essentially do nothing and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars off a government resource. A Louisiana congressman says it's time to end this welfare system in the Gulf. Here's part one of our new investigative series, “Hooked Up”.more>>
How did some shareholders of the lucrative red snapper quota force a Florida congressman out of office? It's another tale of campaign cash and public resources in this latest installment of FOX 8's "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
The federal program that has made a select group of Gulf Coast fishermen millionaires has left a lot of Louisiana fishermen out of the money. Lee Zurik explains, with this latest installment of our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
For most of the year, federal waters - waters owned by taxpayers - are off limits for fisherman looking to catch red snapper. Recreational and charter fisherman across the Gulf Coast feel commercial fishermen have an unfair allotment of a public resource, as we explore in our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
A Lee Zurik investigation of quotas, snapper barons and federal waste.more>>
The man shot by a Baldwin County deputy Friday died early Saturday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.more>>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a bicyclist injured.more>>
A man who was picked as NOLA music's breakout artist of the year, is today being remembered as an up and coming rap artist, who was devoted to his two-month old son.more>>
An Upstate woman is facing a child cruelty charge after an incident involving a Mother's Day card.more>>
