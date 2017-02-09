David: NWS confirms 6 tornadoes in Louisiana Tuesday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that there were six tornadoes that touched down in Louisiana Tuesday. But the bad weather has now completely passed out of the area and we can expect lots of sun and mild temperatures for the end of the week.

There's a chance for morning fog to return over the weekend on both Saturday and Sunday mornings. However, it looks dry with increasing clouds.

A weak cold front moves into the area Sunday night bringing a minor cool down on Monday. Little, if any rain is expected with the front.

A stronger and more complex storm system will affect us on Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance for storms on Tuesday and a cool rain on Wednesday before clearing out late next week.

You can check out current conditions where you are and updates from the Fox 8 Weather Center will come straight to your phone by downloading the FOX 8 Weather App here.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.