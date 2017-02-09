Saints will hold 2017 training camp in Metairie

The Saints are returning to Metairie for training camp in 2017.

The New Orleans Saints are returning home for training camp in 2017. The team announced Thursday that they will hold camp at the team's Metairie facility after three years at the Greenbrier in West Virginia.

The Saints held camp there at home 2009-2013.

“Our entire organization is excited to be returning to hold training camp at our facility in Metairie in 2017,” said Saints Owner Tom Benson. “This will be a great opportunity for our passionate fans from throughout the Gulf South to be able to experience the fun, excitement and interaction of Saints training camp as our team prepares for what we expect to be a very exciting season.”

The team will announce its full camp schedule later this spring.

