Airbnb offers temporary housing to tornado victims - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Victims and emergency personnel involved in the response effort can take advantage of vacancies. (Source: FOX 8 graphic) Victims and emergency personnel involved in the response effort can take advantage of vacancies. (Source: FOX 8 graphic)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Tornado victims can search Airbnb for free temporary housing.

The short term rental website says it's working with its hosts to offer free accommodations through February 19. Victims and emergency personnel involved in the response effort can take advantage of vacancies.

Click here for access to Airbnb's disaster response tool.

