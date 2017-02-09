Food drive for tornado victims at Winn-Dixie locations runs thro - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Food drive for tornado victims at Winn-Dixie locations runs through Sunday

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
You can donate at participating Winn-Dixie grocery stores through Sunday. (FOX 8) You can donate at participating Winn-Dixie grocery stores through Sunday. (FOX 8)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

As part of our relief effort, FOX 8 will be collecting non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies for tornado victims.

Stop by one of many Winn-Dixie locations starting Friday and running through Sunday.

Collection time at all locations run between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All of the donated items will be turned over to the Salvation Army for distribution.

These Winn-Dixie stores are accepting donations of non-perishable food and cleaning supplies:

  • 401 North Carrollton Avenue --  (504) 482-6771
  • 211 Veterans Memorial Boulevard -- (504) 831-8544
  • 3623 Jefferson Highway
  • 2104 Williams Boulevard, Kenner, La. 70062
  • 4600 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, La. 70126
  • 3300 Paris Road, Chalmette, La. 70043
  • 3008 Holiday Drive, New Orleans, La. 70131
  • 4627 West Bank Expressway, Marrero, La. 70072
  • 70431 LA-21, Covington, La. 70433
  • 4100 LA-59, Mandeville, La. 70471
  • 619 North Causeway Boulevard, Mandeville, La. 70448
  • Country Club Plaza, 851 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, La. 70458
  • 3030 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, La. 70458

