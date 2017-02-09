Food drive for tornado victims at Winn-Dixie locations runs through Sunday

You can donate at participating Winn-Dixie grocery stores through Sunday. (FOX 8)

As part of our relief effort, FOX 8 will be collecting non-perishable food items and cleaning supplies for tornado victims.

Stop by one of many Winn-Dixie locations starting Friday and running through Sunday.

Collection time at all locations run between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m.

All of the donated items will be turned over to the Salvation Army for distribution.

These Winn-Dixie stores are accepting donations of non-perishable food and cleaning supplies:

401 North Carrollton Avenue -- (504) 482-6771

211 Veterans Memorial Boulevard -- (504) 831-8544

3623 Jefferson Highway

2104 Williams Boulevard, Kenner, La. 70062

4600 Chef Menteur Highway, New Orleans, La. 70126

3300 Paris Road, Chalmette, La. 70043

3008 Holiday Drive, New Orleans, La. 70131

4627 West Bank Expressway, Marrero, La. 70072

70431 LA-21, Covington, La. 70433

4100 LA-59, Mandeville, La. 70471

619 North Causeway Boulevard, Mandeville, La. 70448

Country Club Plaza, 851 Brownswitch Road, Slidell, La. 70458

3030 Pontchartrain Drive, Slidell, La. 70458

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.