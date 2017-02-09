NOPD seeks help finding a missing woman

New Orleans police ask for help finding 24-year-old Taylor Ann Brocato, who was last seen on January 20, 2017 (Source: NOPD)

The NOPD is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 29.

The NOPD said it got a call from someone who was concerned about the well-being of 24-year-old Taylor Ann Brocato. Investigators believe she sent a text message to her aunt on Jan. 29. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Brocato is a white female. She’s 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. Anyone who sees her, or who has information about where she may be, is asked to call detectives at (5004) 658-6010.

