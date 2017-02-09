NOPD seeks help finding a missing woman - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

NOPD seeks help finding a missing woman

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
New Orleans police ask for help finding 24-year-old Taylor Ann Brocato, who was last seen on January 20, 2017 (Source: NOPD) New Orleans police ask for help finding 24-year-old Taylor Ann Brocato, who was last seen on January 20, 2017 (Source: NOPD)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The NOPD is asking for the public's help in finding a missing woman who was last seen on Jan. 29.

The NOPD said it got a call from someone who was concerned about the well-being of 24-year-old Taylor Ann Brocato. Investigators believe she sent a text message to her aunt on Jan. 29. She has not been seen or heard from since.  

Brocato is a white female. She’s 5’2” and weighs about 150 pounds. Anyone who sees her, or who has information about where she may be, is asked to call detectives at (5004) 658-6010. 

