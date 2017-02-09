Tulane releases 2017 football schedule - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Tulane releases 2017 football schedule

Written by: John Bennett, Sports Producer
Source: Michael DeMocker, NOLA.com | Times-Picayune
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

The second year of Willie Fritz's tenure at Tulane will feature six home games, all set for Saturday kickoffs, while the Wave will hit the road six times, including two of the first three games and two of the last three.

Tulane went 4-8 in Fritz's first season in charge, winning the season finale over Connecticut.

Sept. 2 vs Grambling State
Sept. 9 at Navy
Sept. 16 at Oklahoma
Sept. 23 vs Army
Oct. 7 vs Tulsa
Oct. 14 at Florida International
Oct. 21 vs South Florida
Oct. 27 (Fri.) at Memphis
Nov. 4 vs Cincinnati
Nov. 11 at East Carolina
Nov. 18 vs Houston
Nov. 25 at SMU

