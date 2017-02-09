Tulane releases 2017 football schedule

The second year of Willie Fritz's tenure at Tulane will feature six home games, all set for Saturday kickoffs, while the Wave will hit the road six times, including two of the first three games and two of the last three.

Tulane went 4-8 in Fritz's first season in charge, winning the season finale over Connecticut.

Sept. 2 vs Grambling State Sept. 9 at Navy Sept. 16 at Oklahoma Sept. 23 vs Army Oct. 7 vs Tulsa Oct. 14 at Florida International Oct. 21 vs South Florida Oct. 27 (Fri.) at Memphis Nov. 4 vs Cincinnati Nov. 11 at East Carolina Nov. 18 vs Houston Nov. 25 at SMU

