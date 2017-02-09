Name your price on Mardi Gras at Cafe Reconcile

On Mardi Gras customers will be allowed to dig into a plate of smothered chicken or fried catfish and name their own price at Cafe Reconcile.

On "Pay What You Can Day" guests are encouraged to pay any amount they want for their first meal and get to know Reconcile's current students between 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on February 21.

Additional meals will be available for a minimum of $5 each. Cafe Reconcile says donations allow the restaurant to continue to provide workforce training and support services to 100 young people each year.

The Mardi Gras menu will feature fried catfish with baked mac and cheese and green peas, smothered chicken with rice and collard greens, oyster salad topped with blue cheese crumbles, king cake bread pudding and white chocolate chip brownies.

Cafe Reconcile says the event is a perfect opportunity to learn about its mission to address generational poverty, violence and neglect by providing life skills and job training to young people in at-risk communities.

Cafe Reconcile is located at 1631 Oretha Castle Haley Boulevard in New Orleans.

