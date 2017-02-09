Tornado-ravaged elementary school forced to find new home

The EF3 tornado that ripped across New Orleans East Tuesday significantly damaged ReNEW Schaumburg Elementary School.

Administrators say they cannot hold classes there.

Classes will resume Wednesday, February 15 at Gaudet Elementary, 12000 Hayne Blvd. for the remainder of this school year. School times and bus stop locations will remain the same.

Administrators say Tuesday's tornado caused significant damage to the school's roof and HVAC system, as well as playground equipment and other structures on the property at 9501 Grant Street.

A school spokesperson says ReNEW is accepting donations to support students and families impacted by the storm. Repairs to the school are underway.

