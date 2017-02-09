Tulane suffers setback against Memphis

Tulane women’s basketball team (15-9, 6-5) was up nine points in the third and tied at 39-all heading into the fourth, but couldn’t sustain the momentum as the Memphis Tigers (12-12, 5-6) escaped with the 55-52 win. The Green Wave almost rallied down five with under 20 seconds to go but couldn’t get the three-point attempt off in time to force overtime.

Kolby Morgan led the Wave effort with her second double-double on the season, earning 19 points and 10 rebounds. Harlyn Wyatt also tallied double-digits with 13 points. In addition, Leslie Vorpahl became the third player in Tulane history tonight to surpass 500 career assists.

“It’s hard to express how disappointed I am,” Tulane head coach Lisa Stockton stated. “In the first half, we turned over the ball too much but we were ahead because of our defense. Memphis shot 71 percent in the third quarter and I think that’s effort and determination on us. I certainly give Memphis a lot of credit for it but that’s on us. We got to be better.”

Up next, the Green Wave look to topple a Top-25 team on national T.V. this Sunday when they clash with No. 22/23 South Florida.

