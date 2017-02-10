Your Weather Authority: Sunny, mild end to the week

A lot of sun and mild temperatures will end the week.

A picture-perfect day is in store with highs in the low 70s. As southerly winds redevelop later today, moisture will increase, and there will be a chance for morning fog both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

It will be warm over the weekend with highs in the upper 70s.

A weak cold front moves into the area Sunday night bringing a minor cool down on Monday.

A stronger and more complex storm system will affect the area late Tuesday and Wednesday. There is a chance for storms late on Tuesday and a cool rain on Wednesday before clearing out for late next week.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.