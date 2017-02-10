Happening Today: Debris pickup begins in New Orleans East

Workers with the Department of Sanitation will begin picking up debris Friday from Tuesday's tornado in New Orleans East.

But, they could use some help.

With huge piles of trash, crews need volunteers to assist in this massive cleanup effort.

Volunteers can help to gut homes here and help residents pull all the trash to the curb.

Starting Friday morning sanitation trucks will pass by to pick up the trash.

There will be 150 crews working today.

This first pass will last four days. The second pass, beginning Tuesday.

Many elderly homeowners staying in the shelter at Joe Brown Park need help going through their properties.

Information on volunteering can be found on the city's website at nola.gov.

The cleanup should take about a month.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.