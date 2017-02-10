NOLA Weekend: Feb. 10 – 12

Trying to plan your weekend?

Friday, Feb. 10 – Sunday, Feb. 12

Gooner Gras

New Orleans Arsenal soccer fans created their own fan club, the Krewe of Arsenal.

On Friday, the 2017 King and Queen of Gooner Gras get crowned at the Gooner Gras 2017 Fete-Ball at the NOLA Brewing Tap Room.

The group also gathers on Saturday to enjoy the Krewe du Vieux and krewedelusion parades. Bus transportation is provided to almost all the festivities.

For more information click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1867697630108953/

The Boat Show

Hundreds of boats will be on display this weekend at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the 2017 New Orleans Boat Show.

Everything you need to own a boat is under one roof including multiple dealers, insurance companies and boat accessories.

While you shop, the kids can visit the kids zone for laser tag and other games.

Admission for adults is $10. Children ages 5 – 12 enter for $5.

For more information click here: http://www.boatshowneworleans.com/?utm_source=googleadwords&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=boatshow&gclid=Cj0KEQiAzsvEBRDEluzk96e4rqABEiQAezEOoCAkriAj9Ok0DraI8aqjn5tKL9uIka23nJYc6z79vfwaArGx8P8HAQ

Sweeney Todd

The New Orleans Opera brings Sweeney Todd to the Mahalia Jackson Theater for two performances this weekend.

The musical thriller tells the tale of a murderous barber using scores created by Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler.

The Tony Award-winning play was recently popularized by the movie starring Johnny Depp.

Tickets start at $26. The shows run on Friday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

For more information click here: http://neworleansopera.org/2016-2017-season/sweeney-todd/

Vietnamese New Year Festival

Festivities begin on Friday with church service at the Mary Queen of Vietnam Church on Dwyer Blvd. in New Orleans East, which is followed by fireworks and traditional dances.

On Saturday and Sunday, there is traditional Vietnamese food, music, dragon dances, fireworks and other cultural performances.

The festival is free and open to the public.

For more information call: https://www.yelp.com/biz/versai-hoi-cho-tet-vietnamese-new-year-festival-new-orleans

Friday, Feb. 10

Billy Joel Performs at the Smoothie King Center

Billy Joel makes a stop in New Orleans for the first time since 2013.

Joel appears on Friday at 8 p.m. at the Smoothie Center.

Expect the six-time Grammy Award winner to sing some of your favorite tunes in his first arena concert since 2007.

Tickets start at $26.50.

For more information click here: http://www.smoothiekingcenter.com/events/detail/billy-joel

Saturday, Feb. 11

Mardi Gras Costume Sale at King Pin

For good deals on costumes, head pieces, boas and everything in between, visit the King Pin on Saturday at noon.

Local costume makers will sell their latest goods for this year’s carnival season.

Grab a cocktail, and shop til you drop!

For more information click here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1852954311656050/

NOLA Jerk Chicken Festival

New Orleans and Jamaican culture merge into one entertaining event at the NOLA Jerk Chicken Festival on Saturday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Central City BBQ.

Celebrate with music, food, arts & crafts, a pepper eating contest and a jerk chicken cook-off.

Reggae bands and New Orleans brass bands will honor Bob Marley by performing some of his greatest hits.

For more information click here: http://www.nolacaribbeanfestival.com/nola-jerk-chicken-festival/

Valentine’s Music Festival

Soulful R&B singer Keith Sweat makes a stop in New Orleans on Saturday and brings along a few of his friends.

Bobby Brown, K-Ci & JoJo and El Debarge join Sweat for his Valentine’s Music Festival starting at 8 p.m.

It’s a 90’s reunion at the UNO Lakefront Arena. Tickets start at $52.

For more information click here: http://arena.uno.edu/shared/event_detail.aspx?EventID=1312123&WebLink=F2.65C8432F&xml_path=undefined

Sunday, Feb. 12

Recycled Fashion Show at Rock ‘n’ Bowl

With the goal of rebuilding lives in New Orleans community, the Bridge House and Grace House host the annual fundraiser, the Recycled Fashion Show.

Using clothing from the Bridge House Thrift Store, local designers create fashionable outfits showcased by local models strutting the runway.

Last year designers turned a yoga mat into a skirt. What can of creativity will you see this year?

Buy a ticket for $25 and find out!

For more information click here: http://www.nolacaribbeanfestival.com/nola-jerk-chicken-festival/

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.