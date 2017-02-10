Irma Thomas will preside as NYX Grand Marshal

The “Soul Queen of New Orleans” will reign supreme over a huge Uptown parade.

Irma Thomas will preside as Grand Marshal of the Mystic Krewe of Nyx when it rolls Wednesday, Feb. 22 along the traditional Uptown route.

Thomas is a Grammy-award winning singer and holds multiple Grammy nominations in her 50-year career.

This year’s parade is the largest for Nyx and its 2,951 members. There are 42 floats, along with a host of marching bands and dancing groups.

In addition to its signature hand-decorated purses, Nyx will throw purse-shaped doubloons. There will also be a new social media component to allow riders and those who catch a Nyx purse to connect and share their stories.

