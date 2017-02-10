LCMC Health purchases Fairway Medical Center in Covington

LCMC Health, a not-for-profit, academic healthcare system comprised of Children’s Hospital University Medical Center and other medical facilities around New Orleans, purchased Fairway Medical Center, based in Covington, they system announced Thursday.

“Fairway Medical Center is an exciting addition to the LCMC Health family and a significant step in our continued growth,” said Gregory C. Feirn, CEO of LCMC Health. “Fairway provides us with an opportunity to expand LCMC Health’s community-focused, exceptional healthcare to Northshore residents.

The joint ownership is effective immediately.

Fairway Medical Center opened in 2000. IT is a 21-bed accredited surgical hospital that features 14 operating rooms. Fairway offers a variety of specialty surgeries, physical therapy and a variety of imaging services.

“Collaborating with a respected health system like LCMC Health provides a tremendous opportunity to build upon Fairway Medical Center’s delivery of care,” said Dr. Samer Shamieh, Chairman of the Board at Fairway Medical Center. “We’re pleased to support the dedicated and talented physicians and staff at Fairway as they work to create a stronger, healthier community.”

Fairway is located at 67252 Industry Ln. in Covington.

