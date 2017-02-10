Thibodaux under a boil water advisory

The city of Thibodaux has issued a boil water advisory that's expected to last until at least Saturday night. The city-wide advisory was issued Thursday night around 11:30 p.m.

City officials say the water system experienced a rapid loss of water pressure late Thursday evening. As a precaution, everyone receiving City water under a boil advisory for at least 48 hour. During that time, the city will be collecting water samples to be sent to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals for further testing. City officials said additional updates will be posted as they become available.

It is recommended that all City water customers disinfect their water before consuming it, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation (including fountain drinks), and for rinsing food by the following means:

Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that boiled.)

The City of Thibodaux will rescind this BOIL ADVISORY upon notification from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals - Office of Public Health after additional samples collected from our water supply have shown our water to be safe.

