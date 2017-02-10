Who Dat Making Headlines: Lady Gaga responds to Super Bowl body shaming

Superstar Lady Gaga hit back at body shamers for criticizing her stomach during her Super Bowl halftime performance.

The "Born This Way" singer sported a crop top and glittered shorts which some viewers were not a fan of her appearance in the tiny outfit.

In response, Gaga wrote in an Instagram post, "I've heard my body is a topic of conversation...I'm proud of my body and you should be proud of yours too."

In 2012, Gaga revealed she suffered from anorexia and bulimia since she was 15 after being criticized for putting on weight.

Nonetheless, Gaga is still winning. Her album sales jumped a thousand percent after the show. She also recently announced here world tour beginning in August.

Twin Season

It's the year of twins.

Madonna announced she's added twin girls from Malawi to her family. In an Instagram post, the superstar shares she's "overjoyed" but asks for privacy during this transitional time.

The girls are four years old whose mother died a week after they were born. Their father has five other kids and could not care for all of his family.

The news comes after the singer denied reports of the adoption last month. Madonna has two other children she adopted from Malawi and two of her own.

Hollywood couple George Clooney and wife Amal just announced they are having twins on top of Beyonce's reveal earlier this month.

Queen of Soul announces retirement

The "Queen of Soul" plans to retire this year but first, one more album!

Aretha Franklin told a Detroit TV station, WDIV Local 4, that she would make one more album before hanging up the mic.

"I feel very, very enriched and satisfied with respect to where my career came from, and where is is now."

Several tracks on the upcoming album are produced by Stevie Wonder. Franklin says this will also be the last year for performances so she can spend more time with her grandchildren.

Copyright WVUE 2017. All rights reserved.