NOPD: Man shot in New Orleans East

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

New Orleans police are on the scene of a shooting in New Orleans East.

According to initial police reports, a man was shot in the 6700 block of Tara Lane.

There is no further information currently available.

