Police: Large-scale drug dealer arrested in St. Tammany

A large-scale drug dealer is behind bars, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police arrested 28-year-old Jamar Wilson Jan. 27 and seized a large amount of narcotics, three firearms and more than $1,400 in cash while conducting a search of his Slidell home.

Working with probation and parole officers, St. Tammany Parish narcotics detectives entered the home on Carroll Road after a tip came in that he was dealing drugs while still on probation from previous criminal convictions.

Inside the home, detectives found what resembled a pharmacy of illegal narcotics, including 16 grams of heroin. Detectives also seized Xanax pills, promethazine, marijuana, narcotics packaging materials, a digital scale, and other unidentified narcotics. The unidentified narcotics were sent to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab for analysis.

Detectives located two handguns, one of which had been reported stolen out of Pearl River County in Mississippi.

The third loaded handgun was located on Wilson. Police say Wilson has been arrested numerous times in the past for various narcotics violations and is confined to a wheelchair after being shot during some of his past narcotics-related activities.

Wilson was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail and booked for possession of marijuana, and heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses, possession of Alprazolam, illegal possession of stolen firearms, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a Promethazine.

Additional charges are pending the outcome of the analysis on the unidentified narcotics.

