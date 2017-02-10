Unleashing a 'barrage of gunfire' lands Assumption Parish man in jail

An Assumption Parish man was arrested Wednesday accused of unleashing a “barrage of gunfire” on a person in a pickup truck.

Kovadus Lee Johnson, 25, was arrested charges of attempted murder after Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a complaint reporting a man with a gun walking down a street.

When they arrived, they found Johnson was wanted on the attempted second-degree murder and arrested him.

On February 3, Johnson is accused of firing into the driver’s side of a pickup truck on Matthew Street in Bertrandville.

That incident stems from a prior dispute between Johnson and another individual.

The occupant of the truck was not injured.

Investigators say Johnson was involved in an argument on the prior Tuesday which resulted in him arming himself with a high-powered rifle.

When deputies caught up with Johnson, he did was not armed. Deputies say Johnson threatened others with that rifle on Tuesday afternoon.

Johnson was booked and charged with:

Attempted Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Assault

Resisting an Officer

Johnson is in custody in the Assumption Parish jail awaiting a bond hearing.

