Why does it sound like a war zone in parts of New Orleans?

Some people around New Orleans might have heard sounds like something from a war zone. That is because members of the military are conducting training in the area, according to a City of New Orleans spokesman.

The training will be held until Feb. 17. Operations began the day of the tornadoes.

“The City was notified of the military exercise. While we can never speak to the specifics such as location or time of day, we do typically provide a general notice of military training exercises to New Orleans residents,” Deputy Mayor of External Affairs Ryan Berni said. “It was an error to not notify the public, particularly since it was overnight. In the midst of our team providing tornado response, it was unclear if the activities would continue, so this ball was dropped. We hope the public will understand.”

This training has been coordinated with the appropriate state, parish, and city officials as well as private property owners. All safety precautions have been implemented in order to prevent unnecessary risk to both the participants and/or area residents and their property.

Prior to training in a specific area, attempts are made by the military to notify residents via door-to-door knocking and delivery of written notice. This happens at a few hours before the training, with the intent of giving residents warning about the sound without necessarily drawing a crowd to the operations. 911 operators were also notified.

The training involves the use of training simulations and helicopters. This is conducted at night to simulate environments our troops may encounter in operations overseas. Sounds associated with the training may be heard in the local area.

