Heroin, cocaine and $7,200 seized in arrest of Chalmette man

A Chalmette man is behind bars after St. Bernard Sheriff’s Office narcotics agents seized nearly an ounce of heroin, as well as cocaine and other drug paraphernalia from a man living in Chalmette after receiving information he was wanted in New Orleans on an outstanding warrant for heroin, Sheriff James Pohlmann said.

Quinell Warden, 34, was booked with felony charges for possessing 27.4 grams of heroin, with an estimated street value of $3,000, along with a total of 10.6 grams of crack cocaine and powdered cocaine, valued at $1,000.

During the investigation, Valium, Adderall, Oxycodone and Promethazine tablets also were seized, along with $7,203 in cash, a digital scale, plastic sandwich bags, and two food processors, which are commonly used to break down heroin.

Warden was arrested outside a Chalmette store where heroin, cocaine and cash were found on him, and additional drugs, cash and paraphernalia were found in his vehicle.

Warden is being held in St. Bernard Parish Prison in lieu of $250,000 bond.

