Zurik: Louisiana loses with snapper barons' lock on quotas

Recreational fishermen across the Gulf Coast will only have three days to fish for red snapper in federal waters this summer. The government announced the shortened season Tuesday.more>>
The federal government allows a group of select people to sit at home, essentially do nothing and earn hundreds of thousands of dollars off a government resource. A Louisiana congressman says it's time to end this welfare system in the Gulf. Here's part one of our new investigative series, “Hooked Up”.more>>
How did some shareholders of the lucrative red snapper quota force a Florida congressman out of office? It's another tale of campaign cash and public resources in this latest installment of FOX 8's "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
What do you have the right to see, as a citizen of this country? if a vote takes place that essentially gives away a public resource for nothing, should you see who votes yes and who votes no? We continue our look at a program that has made a select group of fisherman millionaires - Hooked Up.more>>
For most of the year, federal waters - waters owned by taxpayers - are off limits for fisherman looking to catch red snapper. Recreational and charter fisherman across the Gulf Coast feel commercial fishermen have an unfair allotment of a public resource, as we explore in our "Hooked Up" investigation.more>>
A Lee Zurik investigation of quotas, snapper barons and federal waste.more>>
New Orleans police say a nine-year-old girl and a 41-year-old man were both injured after being struck by pellets fired from a paintball gun.more>>
A New Orleans woman is still recovering from a bout with flesh eating bacteria, and as we enter another summer she wants to warn others.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a shooting in New Orleans East that left a bicyclist injured.more>>
The man shot by a Baldwin County deputy Friday died early Saturday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.more>>
