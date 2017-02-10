Governor asks for federal disaster declaration

Trucks haul away tornado debris in eastern New Orleans (Source: WVUE)

Governor John Bel Edwards asks President Donald Trump for a federal disaster declaration in several parishes hit by Tuesday's tornado outbreak.

"These storms caused another setback for our citizens, but given the amount of devastation they are facing, their resources are limited and the federal government's assistance is needed to help them rebuild," said Gov. Edwards.

In a letter to the president, Edwards requests the declaration include individual assistance for Orleans, Ascension, Livingston and St. James parishes. It requests public assistance for Orleans, Ascension, Livingston, Jefferson and St. James parishes.

The requests are based on preliminary reports from Federal Emergency Management Agency damage assessment teams.

If the request is granted, the state would receive federal aid to help pay for recovery efforts.



Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.