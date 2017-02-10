Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter released from hospital following ATV accident

The 8-year-old daughter of actress and singer Jamie Lynn Spears was released from the hospital Friday after she was hurt during an all-terrain vehicle accident on Sunday.

Spears posted the following message on her Facebook page Friday afternoon:

"Thanks to the amazing first responders, and medical teams at University and Children's Hospital in New Orleans, LA, we are headed home with our baby girl as she continues to recover. Above all else we are so thankful for each and every prayer, because we know that is what truly made the difference. Thank you again to everyone. We are truly blessed."

Spears' aunt, pop star Britney Spears, also tweeted the news about her niece Maddie Spears-Aldridge, calling her recovery "a miracle".

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the child was submerged in a pond inside the ATV and family members who were nearby couldn't free her from a seat belt and the safety netting until an ambulance service arrived and pulled her out.

