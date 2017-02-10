Traffic camera grace period ends - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Citation fees range from $75 to $135. (Source: FOX 8 photo) Citation fees range from $75 to $135. (Source: FOX 8 photo)
NEW ORLEANS, LA (WVUE) -

Drivers speeding by mobile traffic camera units in New Orleans can't count on getting warnings anymore.

The grace period for the city's new batch of mobile traffic cameras ended Feb. 9.

The cameras are affixed to cars, which are parked throughout the city. Their locations change constantly.

Drivers speeding by the cameras can expect to get citations in the mail. Citation fees range from $75 to $135.

