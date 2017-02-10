NOPD: 7 shot; 2 deceased victims were innocent bystander, armed robbery suspect

A total of seven people were shot in New Orleans Friday evening, two of them fatally in separate shootings about a mile and a half apart.

The first shooting occurred at about 6:15 at Dryades and Third streets, where a black sedan drove up and opened fire on a group of people. Six were shot, including a 37-year-old woman who died at the hospital. NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said she was an innocent bystander who was killed when a stray bullet was fired onto her home.

In the second shooting about an hour later, an armed man entered a T-Mobile in the 500 block of St. Andrew Street and tried to rob the store when he was shot and killed by a customer. The shooter and both firearms were seized and the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.