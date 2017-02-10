Three days after tornado, SPCA reunites dog with owner

Friday, the Louisiana SPCA reunited a dog with its owner after the animal was lost during Tuesday's tornado, and workers believe they have two more severely injured dogs in their possession who belong to someone.

"We believe we have some animals that do belong to someone because they do appear to be healthy and in good shape. So we're hoping that people come forward and if you're looking for an animal, we have a lost and found department here so please come" LA SPCA spokesman Deepak Saini said.

The SPCA rescued 20 animals from the damaged areas. Many are believed to be strays.

The additional animals put the organization's West Bank facility at full capacity, and some dog owners who lost their homes in the storm and need a place to house the animal have been turned around.

"On any given day we usually have about 80 animals and now we have 200. We are maxing out. We are at capacity. There are people still coming to us today saying I don't have a place to stay I don't know what to do with my dog," Saini said.

The SPCA continues to assist families devastated by the tornado. The organization gave meals and dog supplies to 148 families on Friday.

"Every single day that we've been at Joe Brown Park people have been coming and utilizing all of our supplies that we've been giving out. Today we even ran out and we had about 150 people that just came out today. It just shows you the dire need that people have that they need help with their animals," Saini said.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.