NOPD search for an energy drink thief

The NOPD need help in finding a woman who they say stole multiple energy drinks from a CVS Pharmacy in Algiers .

According to a police release, the incident happened around 9:00 a.m. on February 5, 2017, at the CVS in the 3600 block of General DeGaulle.

Police say 29-year-old Karah Dazet, concealed five energy drink cans in her purse then walked out of the store without paying. She was last seen driving off in a 2003 black Infiniti G35 with a Louisiana license plate of YTG877.

