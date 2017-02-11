Boil water advisory lifted for Thibodaux

The City of Thibodaux has announced that a recently issued boil water advisory has been lifted.

The advisory was lifted as of 11:35 a.m. Saturday.

A boil water advisory was issued to residents in the city Thursday night after officials say the water system experienced a rapid loss in water pressure. Officials say they issued the advisory just as a precaution while they collected water samples for testing.

