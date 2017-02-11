President Trump approves Gov. Edwards’ request for disaster aid

President Donald Trump has approved Governor John Bel Edwards' request for federal disaster aid.

The request that was approved Saturday will be available to individuals and households in Livingston and Orleans Parish.

Funding for public assistance for emergency work and structural repairs as well as Hazard Mitigation Grants will also be made available.

Governor Edwards released a statement on the declaration saying:

"This week, South Louisiana was hit by another round of devastating storms. This declaration is key to getting assistance into the hands of the families who’ve been impacted. Everyone, from the local, state and federal level, have been instrumental in responding to these tornadoes. I want to thank President Trump for his quick assistance, and I commit to the people of South Louisiana that we will do everything within our power to help them rebuild as quickly as possible."

Mayor Mitch Landrieu released a statement thanking to governor and GOHSEP for their quick work of getting the request.

"This emergency declaration is key to helping the residents of New Orleans East get back on their feet quickly by providing money for temporary housing and home repair. I want to thank Governor Edwards and the team at GOHSEP for working with us quickly on our request. Our congressional delegation lobbied together effectively. I also want to thank the Trump Administration for granting it quickly. This will be critical as we move from response to recovery."

