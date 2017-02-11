Phillips 66 gives update on pipeline fire in Paradis

Officials with Phillips 66 has released an update on the search for the worker listed as unaccounted for in this week’s pipeline fire in Paradis.

According to officials, due to the fact that the fire is still burning, responders have not been able to get close enough to the pipeline to search for the worker. The company stated that based on the information that they have gathered that it is believed that the missing worker may have died in the fire.

The company has identified the worker as Josh Helms of Thibodaux. Helms worked as a pipeliner for eight years and joined Phillips 66 when it acquired the River Parish system in November.

Officials added that there is one contract worker who is still in the hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

Phillips 66 says that the fire is still burning at a reduced size and that ongoing air monitoring of the area has not shown any indications of health impacts to surrounding community.

