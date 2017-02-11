Police investigating homicide on Hickory St.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in the Leonidas neighborhood Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened just before 7:30 p.m. in the 8700 block of Hickory St.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a 29-year-old male lying face down. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS where he later died.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending an autopsy. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s will release the victim’s name along with the cause of death.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact NOPD Homicide Detective Nicholas Williams at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

