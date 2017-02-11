Nicondra: Warm and mostly dry

Saturday is a bit cloudy, but overall nice with warm conditions holding on across the area. Most locations are well above the long term average of 64 in the middle 70s today. Even though skies look dark, most of the weekend will remain warm and dry. A few very light sprinkles are managing to develop, but no real rain is in play.

Late Sunday evening a weak cold front moves in bringing another opportunity for a few sprinkles, but not much more. The increased moisture also allows for a better chance for fog on Sunday morning. Expect slightly cooler temperatures behind the front on Monday.

By Tuesday another storm system approaches. That will mean higher rain chances late in the day lasting into Wednesday. Models are in poor agreement on the track of this system. If it slides east a bit farther north that would increase our chance at seeing some strong storms. We will have to monitor closely for the next couple of days.

Once the storm is past the rest of the week will bring more sun and cooler conditions.

